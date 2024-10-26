First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Short Interest Up 133.3% in October

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2024

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEPGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Merchants Price Performance

FRMEP opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. First Merchants has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $26.43.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

About First Merchants

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.