First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Short Interest Up 133.3% in October

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Merchants Price Performance

FRMEP opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. First Merchants has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $26.43.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.