First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 98.6% in October

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTQI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 110,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,545. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $470.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.