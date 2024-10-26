First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 98.6% in October

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTQI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 110,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,545. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $470.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

