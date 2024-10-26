First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 1.6% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 96,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 56.3% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.1% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,370,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,550. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.