Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,245 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $128,453.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,991.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,940.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $128,453.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,991.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,130 shares of company stock worth $1,212,594 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,892.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

