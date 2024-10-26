Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Stock Price Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

Flow Beverage Corp. (OTC:FLWBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 2,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 19,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Flow Beverage Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

About Flow Beverage

Flow Beverage Corp. engages in the developing, marketing, selling, and distributing natural alkaline spring water-based beverages under the Flow brand name in Canada and the United States. It offers co-packing services. The company’s spring water available in organic and natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, strawberry+rose, cucumber+mint, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, and pomegranate, as well as vitamin-infused water comprising elderberry, citrus, cherry, strawberry+kiwi, and raspberry+lemon.

