Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CRO Sells $47,088.36 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 38,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,088.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 879,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,293.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forge Global alerts:

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Jennifer Phillips sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $64,000.00.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Forge Global stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 96.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Forge Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Forge Global by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forge Global

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.