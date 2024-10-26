Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 40,200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $43,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 625.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 57.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. 6,581,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,733,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

