Forsta AP Fonden Has $33.22 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 43.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $4,027,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.16.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,738. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $255.22 and a one year high of $374.63. The firm has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.