Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $27,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,848,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after purchasing an additional 884,703 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 39,841.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,850,000 after purchasing an additional 872,919 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 4,160.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,743,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $206,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,570 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.30 and its 200 day moving average is $334.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $422.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

