FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, an increase of 254.9% from the September 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of FSCO remained flat at $6.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 487,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

