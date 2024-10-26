FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Position Lifted by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March makes up approximately 4.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 52.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $258,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of FMAR opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $756.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

