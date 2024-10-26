Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FULC shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.21. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

