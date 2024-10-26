Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd (LON:FCIF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.70 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 81.80 ($1.06). Funding Circle SME Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 82.70 ($1.07), with a volume of 547,201 shares.

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.70.

About Funding Circle SME Income Fund

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

