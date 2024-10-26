Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. During the last week, Gala has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Gala has a market cap of $709.50 million and $106.55 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 37,697,049,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,672,889,517 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

