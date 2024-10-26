GateToken Market Capitalization Tops $785.14 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One GateToken token can now be bought for $8.63 or 0.00012846 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $785.14 million and $3.52 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,143.62 or 0.99976818 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,009,519 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 91,009,418.05987163 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.53702506 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,495,183.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

