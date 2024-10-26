GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at UBS Group

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $9.50 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GCMG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.82%. The company had revenue of $116.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GCM Grosvenor

In related news, insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $53,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,604.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GCM Grosvenor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,505 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth $873,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 43,207 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

