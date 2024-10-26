General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 66.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

