Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.320-2.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Getty Realty Stock Down 1.2 %
GTY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 153,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,243. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.28). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Getty Realty Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on GTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on Getty Realty
Getty Realty Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Realty
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.