Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.320-2.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Getty Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

GTY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 153,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,243. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.28). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

