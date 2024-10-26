GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.84. 601,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

