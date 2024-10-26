GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.05 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.86. 452,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,833. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $148.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.18.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

