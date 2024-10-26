GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 172.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,423.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,306. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.63. 819,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day moving average is $212.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $239.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

