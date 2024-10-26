GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.38. 1,488,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,449. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.32.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

