GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,279 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $17,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 383,496 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,346,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,499,000 after acquiring an additional 74,498 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after acquiring an additional 100,761 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,095,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after acquiring an additional 233,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,051,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.83. 262,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,330. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

