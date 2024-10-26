GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,762 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $23,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.05. 42,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

