GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,882. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $274.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.94.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

