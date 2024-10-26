Global Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 294,332 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Global Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 294,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 10.1% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,744,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,868 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,594,000 after purchasing an additional 257,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after buying an additional 110,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $21,711,000.

JMST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,416 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

