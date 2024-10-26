Global Wealth Management LLC Invests $576,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Global Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.4% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.39. 395,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,008. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $321.24. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

