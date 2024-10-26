Graco (NYSE:GGG) Issues Earnings Results

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Graco Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GGG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.14. 689,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,519. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. Graco has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Graco

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.