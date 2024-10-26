Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 4,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Graybug Vision Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market cap of $6.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.20.

About Graybug Vision

(Get Free Report)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.