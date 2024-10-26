Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GBX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.15. 710,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBX

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.