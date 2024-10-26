GSE Systems Inc. has announced the adjournment of its Special Meeting to allow stockholders ample time to review the adjusted merger proposal and cast their votes on the planned merger with an affiliate of Pelican Energy Partners. The meeting, initially scheduled for October 25, 2024, has been moved to October 29, 2024, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders can participate in the event via a live webcast accessible at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GVP2024SM.

In light of these developments, GSE Systems issued a statement emphasizing the importance of the pending transaction. The company urges its stockholders to thoroughly examine the Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 16, 2024. This document, initially distributed to GSE stockholders on the aforementioned date, provides critical information regarding the proposed merger.

The firm stressed that the Current Report on Form 8-K does not serve as a substitute for the Definitive Proxy Statement or any other forthcoming filings relating to the merger and its implications. GSE Systems underscores the necessity for shareholders to carefully consider all relevant documents, including the Definitive Proxy Statement, and any subsequent amendments or supplements.

To access a complimentary copy of the Definitive Proxy Statement and additional filings detailing the transaction, interested parties can visit the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Moreover, requests for these documents can be directed to GSE’s Corporate Secretary at 6940 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 470, Columbia, Maryland 21046, or by calling (410) 970-7800.

In acknowledging the solicitation of proxies, GSE Systems disclosed that certain company officials may be classified as participants in the proxy solicitation process concerning the merger. Information concerning the identities of these individuals, inclusive of their possible interests, is available in the company’s definitive proxy statement for the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, as well as various filings with the SEC.

Finally, GSE Systems advised caution regarding forward-looking statements contained in the Form 8-K report. The company highlighted the inherent risks, uncertainties, and factors that could diverge actual outcomes from those envisaged in such statements. GSE underscored the importance of pragmatic analysis over the reliance on forward-looking statements as definitive projections.

The Form 8-K concludes with the required signatures, indicating the authenticity of the report on behalf of GSE Systems, signed by Emmett Pepe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on October 25, 2024.

