Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.60 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.95 ($0.23). Approximately 1,772,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,781,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.24).

Gulf Marine Services Trading Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

