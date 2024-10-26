H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,313 shares changing hands.
H2O Innovation Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. The company has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.38.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
