Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Receives Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HOFV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,197. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.39. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 281.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.39) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:HOFV Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.