Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 2170402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Dbs Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

