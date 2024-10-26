Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.14. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 32,703 shares traded.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

