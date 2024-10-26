Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 55 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAYPY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hays to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hays to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Hays Price Performance

Hays Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others.

Featured Articles

