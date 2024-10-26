Head-To-Head Comparison: Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) vs. GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTF)

GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) and Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GMO Payment Gateway and Backblaze”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMO Payment Gateway N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Backblaze $115.29 million 2.59 -$59.71 million ($1.42) -5.07

GMO Payment Gateway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Backblaze.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMO Payment Gateway 0 0 0 0 N/A Backblaze 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and Backblaze, as reported by MarketBeat.

Backblaze has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.72%. Given Backblaze’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than GMO Payment Gateway.

Profitability

This table compares GMO Payment Gateway and Backblaze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMO Payment Gateway N/A N/A N/A Backblaze -42.34% -104.71% -36.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Backblaze shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Backblaze shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Backblaze beats GMO Payment Gateway on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GMO Payment Gateway

(Get Free Report)

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services. It also provides global payment services; and early payment, GMO-PG remittance, guarantees, and transaction lending services. In addition, the company offers online advertising services consisting of administrative services for listing ads that use Yahoo! Promotional advertising, and Google AdWords; and administrative services for Facebook Ads, Google Analytics, etc. Further, it provides website analysis support, consulting, and other support services. GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Shibuya, Japan.

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

