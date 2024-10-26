Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.80. 17,263 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 8,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

