Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLX. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLX

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.41. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $342.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,571.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.