Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.93.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Hello Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MOMO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 472.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Hello Group during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO opened at $6.89 on Friday. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $998.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. Hello Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.