Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd cut its position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Hello Group makes up about 1.3% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,553,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 994.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 1,469,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 448,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hello Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,716,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 633,746 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hello Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,277,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 571,840 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. 384,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $2.13. Hello Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Hello Group Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

