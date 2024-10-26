Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 873.29 ($11.34) and traded as low as GBX 832 ($10.80). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 832 ($10.80), with a volume of 77,469 shares trading hands.

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £629.34 million, a P/E ratio of 676.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 869.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 865.94.

Henderson Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a GBX 19.50 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Henderson Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Henderson Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is currently 2,160.00%.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

