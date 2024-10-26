Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €80.56 ($87.57) and traded as high as €83.12 ($90.35). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €82.78 ($89.98), with a volume of 187,807 shares.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €80.62.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.