Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $123.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

