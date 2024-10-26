Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 178 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

