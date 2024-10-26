Highland Capital Management LLC Has $9.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $285.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

