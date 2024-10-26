Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

