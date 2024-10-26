Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Objectivity Squared LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,194,000 after acquiring an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWD opened at $189.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $193.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

