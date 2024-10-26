Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.77. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 3,499 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

